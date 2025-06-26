New alliance to deliver biggest upgrade to rail telecoms in a generation

The ambitious initiative, Project Reach, marks the biggest upgrade to Britain’s rail telecoms infrastructure in decades, delivering improved 4G and 5G coverage on trains, in tunnels and at stations across the country.

The multi-year project, backed by private investment expected to save taxpayers around £300 million, will see 1,000km of ultrafast, high-count fibre optic cable laid initially along major rail corridors including the East Coast Main Line, Chiltern Main Line, West Coast Main Line, and Great Western Main Line, with plans to expand the network to over 5,000km.

Heidi Alexander, secretary of state for transport said: “This partnership marks a significant step forward in improving the UK's rail infrastructure. By enhancing connectivity and addressing signal blackspots, we are ensuring that passengers experience a more reliable and efficient service. This initiative not only benefits rail users but also supports our broader goals of economic growth and digital innovation.”

Jeremy Westlake, CFO at Network Rail, hailed the partnership as a model of innovation and efficiency: “This investment model will deliver the necessary upgrades to our telecoms infrastructure faster whilst offering significant value-for-money for the taxpayer and stimulating wider economic benefits across the country.”

Freshwave will lead the deployment of new mobile infrastructure in partnership with mobile network operators to tackle blackspots in 57 tunnels, covering nearly 50km, including major tunnels such as Chipping Sodbury near Bristol and Gasworks and Copenhagen tunnels near King’s Cross. The project will also bring new 4G/5G capability to 12 key Network Rail stations, with the first installations expected to begin in 2026.

Simon Frumkin, CEO of Freshwave, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Network Rail and the mobile network operators to enhance mobile connectivity in some of the country’s busiest railway stations and main line tunnels. This will benefit millions of passengers and station staff across the UK.”

The upgraded infrastructure will use enhanced fibre cables, increasing from 48-count to 432-count, enabling better performance monitoring, smart sensors, and CCTV systems—paving the way for a data-driven railway of the future.

Lee Myall, CEO of Neos Networks, emphasised the project’s impact on national digital infrastructure: “Connectivity has become the cornerstone of innovation... Project Reach will support the upgrade of the UK’s connectivity infrastructure, creating new data superhighways that will drive the UK’s digital ambitions forward.”

The collaboration also includes direct support from mobile operators:

Greg McCall, chief networks officer at BT Group (EE), said: “The ambition to further enhance mobile connectivity across the UK’s rail network is one that we share... we’re excited by the potential that Project Reach’s collaborative approach brings.”

Dr Robert Joyce, director of mobile access engineering at O2 said: “Our £700m Mobile Transformation Plan is focusing investment on parts of the network that experience the highest levels of demand... Railways are an important example of this.”

Andrea Donà, chief network officer at VodafoneThree added: “We’re hugely supportive of Project Reach and look forward to seeing it progress.”

