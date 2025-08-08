Nebius’s quick climb: Nvidia-backed AI cloud raises the stakes on GPU scale

Nebius Group’s Q2 print was unmistakable: revenue of $105.1m (+625% year-on-year, +106% q-o-q), accompanied by a raised ARR target of $900m–$1.1bn and a claim that its core business has reached positive adjusted EBITDA ahead of plan. The company says it is also moving to secure more than 1GW of power by end-2026 to fuel further expansion.

Why it matters

AI is a scale game. Training next-gen models favours providers that can stitch together dense GPU clusters, low-latency networking and large, cheap power contracts.

Nebius’s surge in revenue and upward guidance signals that demand for off-premise AI compute is migrating beyond the hyperscalers and into specialist “neocloud” providers, and that investors are willing to bankroll a capital-intensive buildout that others have long considered a moat.

From Yandex offshoot to independent AI cloud

Nebius formed from the international assets split out of Yandex and rebranded as a standalone group in 2024.

It is led by Arkady Volozh, the Yandex co-founder, and has repositioned itself from a search-and-services conglomerate to a vertically integrated AI-infrastructure player with R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

That heritage gives Nebius immediate operational depth, plus a familiar leadership hand for investors seeking continuity after the de-merger.

Nebius’s Q2 figure is striking for scale and speed: $105.1m in revenue, representing steep year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter growth. Management has raised its year-end ARR guidance to $900m–$1.1bn, upgrading a previous target and signalling confidence in customer demand and deal velocity.

The company’s insistence that its core operations are now adjusted-EBITDA positive is an important framing, it suggests unit economics are beginning to show through even while the business continues heavy capex and market expansion.

Technology and go-to-market

Nebius sells a full-stack AI cloud: dense GPU clusters, proprietary rack and server designs, a software layer for model training/serving, and managed services aimed at enterprise AI teams.

Its $700m private placement in December 2024, led by Nvidia, Accel and others, is more than cash; it’s strategic alignment with a GPU vendor that controls the silicon most customers want. That relationship paves a path to early access to new GPU generations and optimisation for Nvidia’s stack, which is a competitive advantage in a market where access to chips and software tuning matter as much as raw data centre capacity.

Big bet: power and build-out

Nebius is explicit about the bottleneck it’s addressing: power. Securing over 1GW of power by end-2026 is an audacious target and reflects the reality that GPU-dense sites require utility-scale agreements, long lead times for grid connections, and careful site engineering. If Nebius can lock in those contracts and bring the capacity online, it will materially raise barriers to entry for smaller rivals; if it can’t, margin pressure and deployment delays could undercut the growth story.

Risks and competition

The obvious caveats: this is a capital-intensive playbook that requires multi-year execution. The company still reports substantial net losses in public filings and commentary, and it will compete for customers and chips with hyperscalers (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) and specialised rivals that are also scaling GPU farms.

Regulatory scrutiny and geopolitical baggage linked to the group’s Yandex origins are additional governance risks that investors and enterprise buyers will watch.

Nebius’s rapid revenue ramp and strategic funding round give it a plausible lane in the AI-cloud market: a specialised, Nvidia-aligned provider that can move faster than legacy cloud players on certain AI workloads.

The next 12 months will test the thesis: can Nebius convert ARR guidance into recurring contracts at scale, bring GW-level power online on schedule, and sustain improving margins as capex peaks? If it can, the company may shape a new tier of AI infrastructure providers; if not, the market’s tolerance for cash burn will be the limiting factor.

RELATED STORIES

Nebius launches in UK, boosts national AI infrastructure with Nvidia Blackwell Ultra deployment

Nebius to triple capacity at Finnish data centre to support AI workloads