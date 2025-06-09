Nebius launches in UK, boosts national AI infrastructure with Nvidia Blackwell Ultra deployment

The move boosts Britain’s AI capabilities and marks a key milestone in Nebius’s global expansion.

The new infrastructure will be fully operational in Q4 2025 and is designed to increase domestic compute capacity.

It supports the UK government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan, and is expected to drive innovation across sectors including fintech, life sciences, and public services such as the NHS.

“We’re pleased to be providing compute infrastructure that will support future innovation by British businesses, researchers and the public sector,” said Arkady Volozh, founder and CEO of Nebius.

“The UK is where AI is being built, tested, and deployed at scale across industries from fintech to life sciences. Being here puts us closer to the startups, researchers, and enterprise leaders shaping what’s next.”

The UK becomes Nebius’s seventh global AI cluster location, joining sites in Europe, the US, and the Middle East.

This latest expansion strengthens Nebius’s position as one of the largest independent builders of AI infrastructure worldwide.

Nebius AI Cloud, powered by Nvidia’s latest accelerated computing platform, is designed to handle intensive AI workloads with the performance of a supercomputer and the agility of a hyperscaler. It is also the first Europe-headquartered company to become a Reference Platform Nvidia Cloud Partner.

“Local infrastructure gives enterprises and startups in every nation a foundation for building their own AI-enabled future,” said Dave Salvator, director of accelerated computing products at Nvidia. “Nebius’s UK-based NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra infrastructure will support British innovators in developing and deploying advanced reasoning, agentic and physical AI applications.”

Nebius’s UK team is also leading specialist initiatives in healthcare, biotech, and financial services, and contributes to cutting-edge AI research. Customers include generative AI startups and institutions such as the London Institute of Mathematical Sciences.

With a strong local presence and a unique in-house AI R&D capability, Nebius aims to play a pivotal role in the UK’s AI future.

