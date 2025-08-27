Musk lawyers move to block OpenAI from accessing Meta documents

According to filings seen this week by Reuters, OpenAI had asked a U.S. court to compel Meta to hand over communications relating to Musk’s $97.4 billion bid to acquire OpenAI’s assets.

The company claims Musk sought to involve Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the deal, and that related documents could shed light on Musk’s intent.

Meta has resisted the request, arguing that OpenAI should instead seek such records directly from Musk and his AI company, xAI. In turn, Musk’s lawyers say OpenAI has already received sufficient discovery and accuse the firm of pursuing an overly broad and burdensome fishing expedition.

OpenAI disputes that claim, insisting its requests are “narrowly tailored” and cover only specific communications over a defined time frame. The company has also indicated that if certain conversations were conducted verbally, it may seek depositions from Musk, his associates at xAI, and potential co-investors.

The wrangling forms part of a wider case in which Musk has accused OpenAI of abandoning its original non-profit mission. The company countersued, arguing that Musk’s highly publicised bid to acquire it was a “sham” designed to damage its reputation. Earlier this year, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers allowed that claim to proceed, setting the stage for a jury trial in spring 2026.

If the court sides with OpenAI, it could open up new avenues for discovery into Musk’s dealings with rival technology leaders, potentially revealing details about behind-the-scenes discussions at the highest levels of Silicon Valley.

