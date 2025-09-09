Microsoft strikes $17.4bn GPU deal with Nebius to bolster AI capacity

The five-year contract, announced this week, is valued at $17.4 billion, with the potential to rise to $19.4 billion depending on usage levels. The capacity will be delivered from Nebius’s new Vineland, New Jersey data centre, which is due to come online later this year.

Nebius, which emerged from Yandex’s international assets, has positioned itself as a “neocloud” provider, a new breed of cloud player focused specifically on AI workloads rather than general enterprise compute. Its deal with Microsoft is the largest in the company’s history and among the biggest commitments to outsourced GPU infrastructure seen to date.

The agreement marks a significant strategic move by Microsoft, which is opting to lease GPU capacity rather than build all of it in-house. Analysts say this approach will allow the company to accelerate its AI services without tying up as much capital in long-term data centre projects.

Microsoft’s AI platforms, including Azure OpenAI Service and Copilot, have seen explosive growth in demand, putting unprecedented pressure on the supply of GPU clusters. Securing guaranteed access to Nebius’s infrastructure offers a way to expand quickly while smoothing out potential supply bottlenecks.

Investor reaction was immediate. Shares in Nebius jumped more than 30% after the announcement, reflecting confidence that the deal cements its position in the fast-growing AI infrastructure market. The company has already reported a sharp increase in revenue this year and is targeting annual recurring revenue of up to $1 billion by 2026.

For Nebius, the agreement provides both long-term stability and the cash flow needed to finance further expansion in the United States and Europe. The firm has also suggested it could strike similar partnerships with other hyperscalers and AI developers as the market matures.

