Microsoft cuts cloud and AI services to Israeli military unit amid surveillance probe

The move, announced by Microsoft vice chair and president Brad Smith, follows weeks of mounting scrutiny after a joint investigation by The Guardian, +972 Magazine and Local Call alleged that an Israeli intelligence unit had relied on Microsoft Azure to store and analyse vast volumes of intercepted civilian communications.

Smith said the company had found “evidence that supports elements of The Guardian’s reporting” and as a result had “ceased and disabled” specific subscriptions and services.

He stressed that Microsoft had not accessed customer content as part of its investigation, but had based its findings on business records, correspondence and other internal data. “We do not provide technology to facilitate mass surveillance of civilians,” Smith said.

“We have applied this principle in every country around the world, and we have insisted on it repeatedly for more than two decades.”

The reports pointed to Unit 8200, Israel’s elite signals intelligence wing, as the beneficiary of the services. According to allegations, intercepted calls and other data had been uploaded to Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure in Europe, with AI tools applied to parse and analyse content.

Volumes were said to have reached thousands of terabytes, stored in data centres including those in the Netherlands. Israeli officials rejected the claim that Microsoft services were used in this way, but the company’s decision to act has nevertheless confirmed that at least some misuse took place.

For Microsoft, the move is both limited and significant. The company has not cut all ties with Israel’s defence sector, and cybersecurity services continue to be provided as before. The decision is targeted, affecting only the unit and the services that breached Microsoft’s terms of use.

Yet symbolically it represents a rare moment when one of the world’s largest technology providers has publicly intervened to prevent its infrastructure being used in activities that could breach human rights standards.

The move has reportedly raised internal fears over a wider tech boycott, something the IDF says it is “of course” ready for.

Although, Oracle, which is also a major supplier to Israel is considered less exposed to political pressure, with a private data centre in Jerusalem. The company’s senior leadership, including founder Larry Ellison has previously expressed strong support for the country.

Wider impact

Microsoft’s move highlights a growing tension at the intersection of cloud, connectivity and geopolitics. Providers of digital infrastructure now face a dual challenge: ensuring resilience and commercial viability while at the same time demonstrating that their services are not being misused for surveillance or military activity that could expose them to reputational or legal risk.

For operators and satellite partners who increasingly rely on hyperscale cloud platforms to deliver enterprise and wholesale services, the episode is a reminder that compliance and ethics are becoming as important as latency or capacity.

Rights groups welcomed the announcement but called on Microsoft to go further. Campaigners under the banner of “No Azure for Apartheid” said the decision must be the first step in a wider reassessment of how cloud and AI services are deployed in conflict zones.

Industry observers meanwhile noted that Microsoft’s stance could set a precedent for other cloud and connectivity providers, who may face pressure to build stronger auditing capabilities into their contracts with government and defence clients.

Smith indicated that Microsoft’s review is ongoing and that lessons learned will inform its governance of future contracts.

“We will continue to look at the evidence carefully and act consistently with our principles,” he said.

