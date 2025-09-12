Microsoft backs OpenAI’s for-profit restructuring with new agreement

The move marks the latest shift in the complex relationship between the two companies and comes as OpenAI seeks greater independence in commercial operations while maintaining its non-profit mission.

Under the agreement, Microsoft has endorsed the transition of OpenAI’s capped-profit subsidiary into a PBC, with OpenAI’s non-profit parent expected to receive an equity stake in the new entity worth more than $100 billion.

For Microsoft, a long-standing partner and investor in OpenAI, the deal represents a recalibration of its financial stake.

Currently, Microsoft is entitled to around 20% of OpenAI’s revenues through its exclusive cloud and commercial partnership. Reports suggest OpenAI aims to reduce that share over time, potentially halving it by the end of the decade, with Microsoft compensated through equity and other rights.

The restructuring is intended to balance OpenAI’s access to capital with its non-profit mission to ensure AI benefits humanity. By converting its for-profit arm into a PBC, OpenAI will retain its charitable oversight while opening itself to broader investment opportunities.

“This new structure allows us to secure the resources we need to scale responsibly, while keeping our founding mission at the centre of our governance,” OpenAI said in a statement.

The agreement comes amid intensifying demand for advanced AI infrastructure and services. Microsoft has integrated OpenAI’s models across Azure, Office and other platforms, making it a central pillar of its AI strategy.

However, the reshaping of commercial rights could loosen Microsoft’s exclusive hold over OpenAI technology, potentially allowing other cloud providers and partners greater access.

The deal is subject to regulatory and legal approval, with filings expected in both California and Delaware, where OpenAI entities are incorporated. Analysts suggest scrutiny could arise over competition and governance, particularly given Microsoft’s prominent role in both funding and deploying OpenAI technologies.

For now, the agreement signals a compromise between OpenAI’s ambition to scale as a global AI leader and Microsoft’s desire to protect its multi-billion-dollar investment.

