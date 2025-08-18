Meta’s AI struggles: Can Zuckerberg catch up with OpenAI and Google in the AI race?

Yet despite a decade of heavy investment, a renowned research pedigree, and bold rhetoric from CEO Mark Zuckerberg about building artificial general intelligence (AGI), the company is still struggling to match the pace set by rivals such as OpenAI, Microsoft, Google DeepMind and Anthropic.

Meta has consolidated AI efforts under the new Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL) umbrella; reporting describes it as the fourth significant reorg in six months, aimed at tightening alignment between research, product and infrastructure. Specific internal sub-groupings haven’t been publicly detailed.

The reorganisation reflects the scale of internal disruption as the company attempts to regain momentum in an industry where leadership is shifting both constantly and rapidly.

From early leadership to stalled execution

Meta was once considered a pioneer in AI research. In 2013 it launched Facebook AI Research (FAIR), led by deep learning luminary Yann LeCun. FAIR’s work was academically influential and technologically foundational: its researchers created PyTorch, which has since become one of the most widely used machine learning frameworks worldwide.

Through the late 2010s FAIR advanced the frontiers of unsupervised learning, computer vision and robotics. Internal tools such as DeepFace showcased the potential of AI at scale, though often sparking privacy concerns.

But despite this strong research track record, Meta struggled to turn breakthroughs into widely adopted consumer products. Its Messenger assistant, M, was shelved in 2018 after heavy reliance on human “trainers”. Other projects such as the Galactica scientific model were withdrawn after only days online due to inaccuracies and reputational risk.

The LLaMA gamble

Meta’s most visible foray into the modern AI race has been the LLaMA family of large language models. First released in 2023, LLaMA gained attention for its open-source approach. By making model weights publicly available, Meta positioned itself as the counterweight to the closed strategies of OpenAI and Anthropic.

This strategy won goodwill among developers and academics, and drove adoption across start-ups looking to build applications without the high cost of proprietary models. However, it has also limited Meta’s ability to monetise its research. The open distribution of LLaMA has enabled competitors to build on Meta’s work without necessarily feeding value back into the company’s ecosystem.

The release of LLaMA 4 in 2025 was met with a muted response internally, highlighting the difficulty of keeping pace with faster-moving rivals. Reports of staff departures and internal disagreements over priorities have compounded these challenges.

Superintelligence Labs: a new chapter or more churn?

The creation of Meta Superintelligence Labs consolidates Meta’s AI teams into four strands: the TBD Lab (expected to drive next-generation LLaMA development), a Products group (covering Meta AI assistant), an Infrastructure unit (focused on compute and data centre build-out), and the existing FAIR research wing.

The restructuring follows a turbulent period of leadership change. While Yann LeCun remains Meta’s long-time chief AI scientist and continues to lead research direction, Rob Fergus, a FAIR co-founder and former DeepMind/NYU leader, has been appointed to head FAIR.

Meta has also tapped Shengjia Zhao as chief scientist of Superintelligence Labs, with reporting indicating Alexandr Wang has taken the role of chief AI officer. Collectively, they inherit an organisation wrestling with strategy and execution.

The new leadership is tasked with sharpening Meta’s focus on both cutting-edge research and productisation, though questions remain about strategic drift and internal alignment.

For Zuckerberg, the structure is designed to signal focus: an attempt to bring cutting-edge research, productisation and infrastructure investment under one umbrella, while retaining Meta’s public narrative around pursuing AGI. But with four reorganisations in half a year, scepticism lingers over whether structure alone can resolve the company’s deeper cultural and executional issues.

Infrastructure at scale

Where Meta has demonstrated clarity is in its infrastructure commitments. The company has raised its capital expenditure forecast for 2025 to between $66 billion and $72 billion, with a significant portion earmarked for AI-ready data centres. This includes a $29 billion package in Louisiana, adding vast GPU capacity and power-hungry facilities to underpin training of next-generation models.

Meta is also promoting its in-house cooling innovations and energy efficiency measures, in part to reassure regulators and local communities. Yet it faces the same headwinds as other hyperscalers: constrained electricity grids, lengthy planning approval cycles, and growing public scrutiny of AI’s environmental footprint.

The product paradox

Meta has sought to embed AI across its consumer platforms. The Meta AI assistant is now integrated into Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and the Ray-Ban smart glasses launched in 2024. The assistant supports text, voice and vision queries, and represents Meta’s most direct bid to compete with ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude.

While these integrations keep AI visible to billions of users, early reception suggests that Meta’s products lack the distinctiveness and polish of rivals. The assistant’s utility within social media feeds remains limited, and its integration risks feeling like an add-on rather than a transformative service.

Meta’s history of ethical missteps in AI also continues to cast a shadow. Investigations into inappropriate behaviour by its chatbots, including manipulative interactions with vulnerable users, have raised questions over safety and governance. The company has since pledged not to release its most advanced “self-improving” models publicly, a move that aligns with industry caution but undermines its earlier open-source stance.

Competing with the AI elite

Meta’s challenge is not only internal. It is competing against rivals that have carved out dominant positions:

OpenAI/Microsoft: Tightly integrated with Azure cloud, Office productivity tools and Copilot assistants.

Google DeepMind: Combining consumer reach through Gemini with research depth and vast data resources.

Anthropic: Carving out a niche in responsible AI, backed by Amazon and Google Cloud partnerships.

Against this backdrop, Meta’s open-source approach looks both bold and risky. It has won influence among developers but at the cost of ceding commercial ground. Where competitors are monetising AI through enterprise contracts and cloud services, Meta remains reliant on advertising revenue and consumer products.

Strategic crossroads

Meta’s AI journey reflects a paradox: it is at once a research powerhouse and a commercial laggard. The company has produced some of the most widely used frameworks and models in the field, yet continues to stumble in converting this intellectual capital into market leadership.

The formation of Meta Superintelligence Labs may provide sharper focus, but restructuring cannot substitute for a clear go-to-market strategy. With talent attrition, reputational challenges, and competitors racing ahead with enterprise adoption, Meta risks becoming the “research lab of the industry”, influential, but not dominant.

The company is investing billions and reorganising repeatedly in pursuit of an AI future that remains elusive. It retains world-class researchers, a massive user base, and the infrastructure to compete at the highest levels. But the company’s ongoing struggle to translate research into robust, differentiated products has left it chasing rivals rather than leading them.

