Meta exploring $200bn AI data centre project

The proposed facility is said to be under discussion, with potential sites in Louisiana, Wyoming, and Texas. Senior executives have reportedly visited possible locations this month, signalling the early stages of the project.

This development aligns with the tech industry’s increasing investment in AI, spurred by the rapid adoption of generative AI tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Since its launch in 2022, major technology firms have been racing to expand their AI capabilities, driving unprecedented investment in data centres to support growing computational demands.

In January, the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the company plans to invest up to $65 billion this year to enhance its AI infrastructure.

However, reports of a $200 billion investment in a single project have been met with scepticism. A Meta spokesperson denied the claim, stating that the company’s data centre plans and expenditures have already been made public and that anything beyond those disclosures is "pure speculation."

Despite this, Meta’s AI ambitions remain clear. The company is competing with tech giants such as Microsoft and Amazon, which have also ramped up AI-related investments.

Microsoft has announced an $80 billion data centre investment for fiscal 2025, while Amazon is expected to exceed its $75 billion spending estimate for 2024.

