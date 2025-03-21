Megaport partners with Angola Cables and Telcables Brasil to boost global connectivity

The agreement will enable businesses to access more than 930 data centres and 300 cloud connection points worldwide via Megaport’s high-performance virtual network.

This collaboration boosts Brazil’s digital infrastructure, leveraging Angola Cables’ extensive global network, which spans Brazil, the US, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Customers will now benefit from connectivity to key global hubs, including New York, Miami, and London, facilitating rapid and reliable data transit across continents.

Angola Cables executive board member Rui Faria described the partnership as a significant step forward in digital connectivity. “Thanks to our submarine cable network and strategic partnerships, we are creating a true ‘super corridor’ for the rapid transit of data and digital traffic from East to West.”

The agreement also positions Telcables Brasil as a major connectivity provider in Brazil, offering solutions such as GDI, Remote Peering, and Cloud-to-Cloud services. Businesses in South America can now connect instantly with financial institutions, cloud providers, and academic institutions globally.

Faria added: “Megaport’s simple and intuitive interface allows users to access global financial institutions, such as stock exchanges, international banks, and investment houses. The possibilities are practically limitless – from universities connecting to academic institutions in the US to companies looking to expand their operations to Singapore.

“Low-latency connections can be set up in minutes through Megaport’s easy-to-use platform, allowing companies to connect and grow instantly.”

Matt Simpson, EVP of global business development and channels at Megaport said: “Our extensive SDN simplifies connectivity for businesses that need to interconnect data centres, cloud and AI infrastructure, internet exchange points, and more than 300 service providers across five continents,” said Simpson.

By integrating Megaport’s NaaS platform, Angola Cables customers will gain direct access to cutting-edge digital services, including AI-Exchange and Financial Services Exchange. This provides companies with the ability to scale their operations with improved network performance, security, and cost efficiency.

“As the 23rd most interconnected network operator in the world, our collaboration with Megaport provides companies with the resources and infrastructure they need to expand their operations and revenues, reaching customers anywhere in the world,” concluded Faria.

RELATED STORIES

Portus, Megaport join forces in Munich to boost European network services

Capacity Europe 2024: Angola Cables launches European subsidiary, establishes new PoP with Start Campus