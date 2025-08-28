Margins shrink, risks rise: What Nvidia’s earnings mean for AI markets

The company posted second-quarter revenue of US$46.7 billion, up 56% year-on-year, with adjusted earnings per share of $1.04. Data centre sales, the backbone of its business, climbed to $41.1 billion.

The numbers beat Wall Street’s expectations but crucially fell just shy of some of the more bullish forecasts. Margins slipped from 78% to 72%, and guidance suggests revenue growth will ease to 52% in the current quarter.

Nigel Green, chief executive of financial advisory group deVere, describes the results as a turning point. “The shift is that the company’s moved from hyper growth to high growth. This matters because markets have priced Nvidia as if its rate of expansion could continue indefinitely, and that level of outperformance was never sustainable.”

Shares dipped in after-hours trading, as investors reacted to signals of cooling momentum. Even with upbeat guidance of $54 billion for the next quarter, markets are focusing on risks that sit beneath the headline growth story.

One concern is customer concentration. Reports suggest two hyperscale customers, believed to be Microsoft and Meta, account for around 30% of Nvidia’s total revenue. “The concentration of earnings is too high,” Green warns.

“When almost a third of revenue depends on just two clients, the vulnerability is obvious. If either reins in spending, the shockwaves would hit immediately. Markets don’t like that level of exposure.”

Competition is also intensifying. AMD and Intel are pushing new products to market, while hyperscalers are accelerating investment in proprietary silicon. At the same time, US export controls have capped Nvidia’s access to China, a market its chief executive Jensen Huang has estimated to be worth $50 billion. Beijing’s support for local chipmakers is sharpening the challenge.

“Nvidia has been the undisputed champion of the AI boom, but margins are already eroding as rivals push into the space,” Green notes. “Growth in AI demand is relentless, but Nvidia’s share of that growth is being squeezed. The story is no longer about one company dominating; it’s about an entire industry expanding at pace.”

The results also raise questions about wider market concentration. Tech now accounts for nearly 30% of the S&P 500, with Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft together making up more than 15%. Nvidia alone delivered over a quarter of the index’s gains in 2024.

“Nvidia’s importance to the S&P 500 is extraordinary, but that concentration is dangerous,” says Green. “Markets can’t rely on one stock to deliver so much of the growth story. The risks are growing as its dominance fades.”

For telecoms, data centre and digital infrastructure operators, the results still reinforce a structural shift. AI workloads continue to drive massive investment in chips, interconnection, cooling, and power, with global data centre energy use forecast to more than double by 2030.

“This is a structural shift in the economy. Spending is real, productivity gains are significant, and applications are multiplying. But investors must adapt,” Green concludes.

“Hyper growth has become high growth for Nvidia, and the winners of tomorrow will be spread across the ecosystem, not concentrated in a single name.”

