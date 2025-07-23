Major AI data centre planned at Teesworks sparks governance, sustainability tension

A report from the Financial Times noted that a major planning application was submitted by Teesworks Ltd in June, with the facility expected to span nearly 500,000 square metres and anchor the country’s second AI Growth Zone.

The proposed development is designed to serve as a critical hub for AI computing infrastructure, complementing the existing AI Growth Zone at Culham, Oxfordshire.

The report indicates that leading technology companies, including hyperscalers and AI developers, are engaged in early discussions to participate in the project.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) is understood to be leading coordination efforts, aiming to accelerate the UK’s capacity for large-scale AI workloads.

The plan would place Teesside at the heart of Britain’s AI infrastructure ambitions, offering fast-track planning, dedicated energy access, and integration with industrial and research ecosystems.

However, the project has sparked concerns across Whitehall. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has raised objections tied to the potential energy and water footprint of AI-scale data centres.

These environmental concerns intersect with another major proposal for the site: BP’s blue hydrogen and carbon capture (CCUS) project. Local planning authorities and Teesworks Ltd have previously opposed the CCUS plan, citing fears that it could conflict with the data centre development.

Meanwhile, governance issues continue to shadow the Teesworks initiative. An independent review in 2024 highlighted transparency and best value concerns. This led to a best value notice in April 2025 and the appointment of an improvement board to oversee development and public accountability.

The tension between departments could culminate in a critical decision due by 28 August, when Energy Secretary Ed Miliband must rule on BP’s CCUS proposal. The outcome will likely shape whether Teesworks becomes a flagship site for AI infrastructure or faces delays due to regulatory clashes.

The Teesworks development is central to the UK’s wider goal of becoming a global AI superpower, as set out in the AI Opportunities Action Plan and the Compute Roadmap.

As AI adoption accelerates, demand for scalable, sovereign compute infrastructure is becoming a strategic priority. Teesside, with its vast brownfield land, energy assets and regional development support, offers a compelling platform, if competing priorities can be reconciled.

For the cloud, satellite and connectivity industries, this development raises key questions about the role of hyperscale infrastructure in regional economies, the balance between sustainability and innovation, and how public-private coordination is managed.

Should the planning proceed as intended, the Teesworks data centre will serve as a pivotal resource for AI training and enterprise-scale compute in the UK and Europe. But political and regulatory friction may test the government’s ability to deliver on its ambition.

RELATED STORIES

Designing for density: Data centre strategy amidst rising rack loads and AI demands

UK unveils plans for new £9bn data centre campus

UK eases nuclear rules to power data centres with small reactors