Macquarie Data Centres and Dell to host sovereign AI infrastructure in Australia

The collaboration pairs Dell’s global AI capabilities with Macquarie’s sovereign data centre infrastructure, allowing organisations to harness AI while complying with Australia’s data security obligations and regulatory frameworks.

Macquarie will host the Dell AI Factory with Nvidia across its AI and cloud facilities, delivering enterprise AI, private AI and neo cloud projects to sectors such as healthcare, finance, education and research.

These industries face stringent rules around data storage and processing, making secure, sovereign infrastructure critical.

The platform will enable the development of advanced applications including AI digital twins, agentic AI and private large language models.

Macquarie’s 10-year growth pipeline is designed to support scaling AI demand nationwide.

Government push for sovereign AI

The Australian Government has tied the data centre sector to its Future Made in Australia agenda, linking AI and data infrastructure to national productivity goals.

“For Australia's AI-driven future to be secure, we must ensure that Australian data centres play a core role in AI, data, infrastructure, and operations,” said David Hirst, CEO, Macquarie Data Centres.

“Our collaboration with Dell Technologies delivers just that, the perfect marriage of global tech and sovereign infrastructure.”

Sovereignty meets scalability

The Dell AI Factory with Nvidia will be based in Macquarie’s upcoming IC3 Super West data centre, a 47MW facility purpose-built for the power and cooling needs of AI infrastructure. Set for completion in mid-2026, the site already has its full end-state power secured.

“Our work with Macquarie Data Centres helps bring the Dell AI Factory with Nvidia vision to life in Australia,” said Jamie Humphrey, general manager, Australia & New Zealand specialty platforms sales, Dell Technologies ANZ.

“Together, we are enabling organisations to develop and deploy AI as a transformative and competitive advantage in Australia in a way that is secure, sovereign and scalable.”

The two companies have collaborated for over 15 years, with Macquarie a certified Dell Titanium Partner, positioning them to deliver mission-critical AI infrastructure for Australia’s digital future.

