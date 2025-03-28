Macquarie Cloud Services invests in Dell PowerStore, achieves top Dell partner status

The strategic move coincides with the company being recognised as a Titanium Partner in the 2025 Dell Technologies Partner Program—the highest level of partnership.

The investment in Dell’s scalable PowerStore platform will deliver a 360 per cent boost in throughput, 83% lower latency, and 45% reduction in power consumption across Macquarie’s private cloud.

These benefits are expected to drive measurable improvements for customers in performance and sustainability, especially those in heavily regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, and education.

“Our Titanium Partner tier is a reflection of the strength of our collaboration with Dell Technologies, built on real innovation rather than pure volume of sales,” said Jonathan Staff, head of private cloud at Macquarie Cloud Services.

“We don’t just resell Dell infrastructure—we integrate it into tailored cloud solutions that drive meaningful business outcomes for our customers.”

Macquarie Cloud Services, part of the ASX-listed Macquarie Technology Group, is one of the few end-to-end Dell-powered cloud providers in Australia.

Its private and hybrid cloud offerings are underpinned by Dell infrastructure, which has enabled the company to deliver high-performance, resilient, and cost-efficient services.

A key enabler of this transformation is Macquarie Flex, a hybrid cloud solution combining Microsoft Azure Local (formerly Azure Stack HCI) and Dell APEX Cloud Platform.

Flex allows customers to seamlessly move workloads between public and private environments, providing a more flexible and affordable alternative to fully public cloud models.

“Through Macquarie Flex, businesses can move workloads seamlessly between public and private cloud environments, optimising for cost, performance and compliance,” Staff explained.

With public cloud costs rising and concerns over security growing, Macquarie’s hybrid cloud model is gaining traction.

Customers can achieve up to 20% cost savings compared to public cloud alternatives, while reducing operational risks.

“Many customers are rethinking their cloud strategy due to rising costs and security concerns,” said Staff. “Our investment in cutting-edge storage and cloud technology is about delivering measurable value to our customers.”

