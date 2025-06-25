LS Cable joins Korea–Japan submarine cable project led by Microsoft and AWS

The consortium plans to deploy a state-of-the-art undersea telecommunications link spanning approximately 260km between Busan and Fukuoka, with completion anticipated by 2027.

According to several Korean outlets, LS Cable & System, along with its subsidiary LS Marine Solutions, has secured the project on a turnkey basis, tasked with the engineering, procurement and construction of the cable system.

This marks LS Cable’s first international submarine cable contract of this scale. Until now, no Korean cable manufacturer has taken part in such a major cross-border telecom infrastructure project.

The JAKO cable is designed to bolster connectivity between South Korea and Japan, supporting the mounting demands of AI workloads and cloud services in Northeast Asia. A spokesperson for the consortium noted that the network is intended to handle rising data traffic driven by Microsoft and AWS’s regional expansion.

LS Cable & System is aiming to deepen its role in the submarine infrastructure market. This project follows a growing portfolio of offshore cable contracts, including a recent high-voltage undersea link to Jeju Island and multiple renewable energy initiatives.

Founded in 1962 and part of the LS Group, LS Cable & System is a major global manufacturer of power and telecom cables.

The company offers design, engineering and installation services for HVDC systems, renewable energy cables and now submarine telecom cables.

By overseeing the full EPC process, LS Cable & System will deliver a future-proof link between the two nations, enhancing connectivity resilience and enabling faster data exchanges.

The JAKO cable also represents a strategic response to regional infrastructure needs amid growing geopolitical and economic ties across Asia.

