LINX, Digital Realty boost partnership with new IXP in Ghana

The move is part of a strategic partnership with data centre provider Digital Realty, which will serve as a key access point for the new exchange.

The development marks LINX’s third IXP in Africa, following launches in Nairobi and Mombasa over the past two years.

Digital Realty’s upcoming facility in Accra, ACR2, is in its final stages of construction and will play a central role in this latest expansion.

Located in close proximity to six submarine cable landing stations, the data centre is strategically positioned to capitalise on Ghana’s strong international connectivity.

“We are excited to be embarking on this new journey with Digital Realty in Ghana,” said Nurani Nimpuno, head of global engagement for LINX.

“We have strong relations with our partners across our LINX hubs in the UK, US and Kenya so I’m confident this extension of the relationship will be a success.”

The new LINX Accra exchange aims to provide scalable, low-latency solutions for network operators and service providers, boosting resilience and integration with global networks.

Scheduled to go live in the coming weeks, LINX Accra will offer a multi-site, interconnected peering fabric designed to support the region’s growing demand for robust internet infrastructure.

Joseph Koranteng, managing director of Digital Realty in Ghana added: “As demand for low-latency connectivity grows, this collaboration will play a critical role in helping to shape the region’s digital future by enabling greater access, resilience, and integration with the global internet fabric.”

