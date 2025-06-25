LINX, Digital Realty boost partnership with new IXP in Ghana
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

LINX, Digital Realty boost partnership with new IXP in Ghana

Saf Malik
June 25, 2025 09:12 AM
Ghana.png

The London Internet Exchange (LINX) will expand its partnership with Digital Realty to west Africa as the company welcomes the data centre provider to their new interconnection fabric, LINX Accra.

The move is part of a strategic partnership with data centre provider Digital Realty, which will serve as a key access point for the new exchange.

The development marks LINX’s third IXP in Africa, following launches in Nairobi and Mombasa over the past two years.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Digital Realty’s upcoming facility in Accra, ACR2, is in its final stages of construction and will play a central role in this latest expansion.

Located in close proximity to six submarine cable landing stations, the data centre is strategically positioned to capitalise on Ghana’s strong international connectivity.

“We are excited to be embarking on this new journey with Digital Realty in Ghana,” said Nurani Nimpuno, head of global engagement for LINX.

“We have strong relations with our partners across our LINX hubs in the UK, US and Kenya so I’m confident this extension of the relationship will be a success.”

The new LINX Accra exchange aims to provide scalable, low-latency solutions for network operators and service providers, boosting resilience and integration with global networks.

Scheduled to go live in the coming weeks, LINX Accra will offer a multi-site, interconnected peering fabric designed to support the region’s growing demand for robust internet infrastructure.

Joseph Koranteng, managing director of Digital Realty in Ghana added: “As demand for low-latency connectivity grows, this collaboration will play a critical role in helping to shape the region’s digital future by enabling greater access, resilience, and integration with the global internet fabric.”

ITW africa 2025 600x74 .jpg

RELATED STORIES

Digital Realty spends $200 million on entry into West London data centre market

LINX and ISOC Ghana team to boost internet resilience in Ghana

Topics

NewsAfricaInfrastructure and NetworksITW Africa
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Deputy Editor Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe