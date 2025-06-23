LINX and ISOC Ghana team to boost internet resilience in Ghana

The collaboration comes alongside the launch of LINX Accra, a new interconnection hub aimed at improving internet performance, connectivity, and resilience across West Africa.

The initiative focuses on community engagement, technical training, and knowledge sharing, designed to empower local stakeholders and strengthen the region’s internet ecosystem.

LINX, known for its expertise in internet exchange services across the UK, Africa, and the US, sees the new partnership as an opportunity to foster sustainable digital growth.

Nurani Nimpuno, head of global engagement at LINX, said: “We are excited to work alongside the Internet Society Ghana Chapter to support capacity building in Ghana. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to building a more robust and accessible internet for all.”

ISOC Ghana, a chartered chapter of the global Internet Society, has long been involved in internet policy and education.

Its president, Maud Adjeley Ashont Elliot said: “This partnership with LINX is a timely and welcome development as it brings renewed energy to our mission and opens up new avenues for collaboration, learning and impact.

“We welcome the arrival of LINX into Ghana and look forward to a long-term partnership for the good of the local internet.”

As part of the initiative, ISOC Ghana and LINX will co-host the Ghana Network Operators’ Group (GhNOG) Workshop on Friday 4 July 2025. This flagship event will bring together Ghana’s technical community to share expertise, attract new members, and introduce new training initiatives.

