Lessons learned from sustainable infrastructure in the Nordics
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Lessons learned from sustainable infrastructure in the Nordics

Capacity Team
March 17, 2025 10:02 AM
Lessons-learned-from-sustainable-infrastructure-in-the-Nordics 1.jpg

As the demand for digital infrastructure in Europe accelerates, the Nordics have long served as a benchmark for sustainable data centre development.

The region’s cold climate and abundant access to renewables like hydroelectricity have long helped to entice operators to set up shop in Northern Europe.

As demand surges across Southern Europe and legacy infrastructure poses new challenges, the lessons learned in the North could help shape the continent’s data centre future.

Register and read the full report here: Insider Access: Panel Reports | Capacity Media

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

RELATED STORIES

International expansion: Connecting beyond the Middle East

The gaming boom: A transformational shift in the Middle East

The future of A2P messaging: Challenges and solutions

Topics

NewsInsider Access AIFeaturesEuropeDatacloud Energy & ESG Europe SummitESGData Centres
capacity-logo.jpeg
Capacity Team
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe