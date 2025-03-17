Lessons learned from sustainable infrastructure in the Nordics
As the demand for digital infrastructure in Europe accelerates, the Nordics have long served as a benchmark for sustainable data centre development.
The region’s cold climate and abundant access to renewables like hydroelectricity have long helped to entice operators to set up shop in Northern Europe.
As demand surges across Southern Europe and legacy infrastructure poses new challenges, the lessons learned in the North could help shape the continent’s data centre future.
Register and read the full report here: Insider Access: Panel Reports | Capacity Media
Subscribe today for free
RELATED STORIES
International expansion: Connecting beyond the Middle East
The gaming boom: A transformational shift in the Middle East