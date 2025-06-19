Kyivstar secures regulatory green light for Starlink direct-to-cell testing in Ukraine
Saf Malik
June 19, 2025 11:05 AM
Kyivstar, the Ukrainian digital operator owned by Veon, has received regulatory approval to begin field testing of Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell (D2C) satellite connectivity service, paving the way for a major leap in Ukraine’s mobile resilience and emergency communications.

The green light came from Ukraine’s National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services (NCEC).

This regulatory milestone follows successful integration tests in the United States, where Kyivstar SIM cards were confirmed to be fully compatible with Starlink’s satellite network.

Field testing will commence across selected regions in Ukraine this summer, with an initial focus on SMS and over-the-top (OTT) messaging services.

A full-scale launch is anticipated in Q4 2025, enabling mobile access in areas where terrestrial networks are compromised—either due to conflict, infrastructure failure or remote geography.

“Kyivstar remains at the forefront of ensuring Ukraine’s connectivity, especially during challenging times,” said Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar.

“This partnership with Starlink underscores our determination to provide uninterrupted communication to our customers, regardless of circumstances. Deployment of this technology highlights our commitment to innovation and service reliability.”

The company has already earmarked the required spectrum and is currently adapting its infrastructure to support D2C operations at scale.

The technology is expected to significantly enhance mobile accessibility in rural zones, disaster-hit areas, and regions affected by ongoing conflict.

“In times of war, when communication and connectivity are essential humanitarian needs, Veon and Kyivstar are committed to investing in technologies that ensure connectivity for Ukraine and keep critical channels open,” added Kaan Terzioglu, Veon Group CEO.

“With the integration of satellite constellations, we are further enhancing Ukraine’s connectivity.”

Deputy Editor Capacity Media
