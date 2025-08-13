Kyivstar completes first Starlink D2C field test in Eastern Europe

The trial, carried out on 12 August in Ukraine’s Zhytomyr region, saw standard 4G smartphones connect directly to SpaceX’s Starlink satellites without the need for specialist terminals or modifications.

Covering a 200km² area, the test delivered download speeds of around 3Mbps and upload speeds of 0.5Mbps, comparable to 3G, with sufficient capacity for SMS and over-the-top (OTT) messaging services.

The milestone follows Kyivstar’s December 2024 agreement with Starlink to introduce D2C connectivity in Ukraine. The initial commercial phase, expected to launch in late 2025, will focus on text messaging, with voice and broadband data services to follow in mid-2026. Ukraine is set to become the first country in Europe to deploy Starlink’s mobile D2C service commercially.

“This is a breakthrough for Ukrainian connectivity,” said Oleksandr Komarov, Kyivstar CEO, who exchanged the first test messages with Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation. “Direct-to-Cell ensures our customers can stay connected even when terrestrial infrastructure is damaged or unreachable.”

Fedorov described the test as a “critical step” in strengthening Ukraine’s digital resilience, particularly in regions where mobile base stations are vulnerable to disruption from the ongoing conflict.

The field trial follows months of technical preparation, including core network integration and SIM-level compatibility testing conducted in the United States earlier this year. In June, Kyivstar secured regulatory approval from the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications (NCEC) to proceed with domestic trials.

Kyivstar’s D2C deployment will operate over its existing licensed spectrum, with Starlink satellites effectively serving as orbiting base stations. The service will work with most LTE-capable devices, eliminating the hardware barrier that has limited adoption of traditional satellite phones.

Beyond Starlink, Kyivstar has signalled its interest in partnering with other satellite providers, including Amazon’s Project Kuiper, to further enhance national coverage and redundancy.

Industry analysts say the successful test positions Kyivstar at the forefront of mobile-satellite convergence in Europe, with implications for both emergency communications and rural broadband strategies.

“Integrating satellites directly into the mobile core opens a new frontier for universal coverage,” said telecoms consultant Petro Hrytsenko. “Ukraine’s early adoption is not just about resilience – it’s a blueprint for other markets.”

Kyivstar’s Starlink-powered service is expected to play a central role in bridging connectivity gaps in Ukraine, offering a safety net in the event of infrastructure damage and enabling coverage in remote areas where terrestrial deployment remains impractical.

As commercial launch approaches, the August trial underscores both the feasibility and strategic importance of D2C technology in the European telecoms landscape.

