Khazna and Nvidia join forces to advance AI infrastructure across MEA

The move comes amid heightened global focus on AI, following the recent visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the UAE and the announcement of a 5GW UAE-US AI campus.

The partnership between Khazna and Nvidia further solidifies the region’s growing ties with U.S. tech giants in building the future of AI.

As part of the collaboration, Nvidia has certified the design of Khazna’s next-generation facilities to support the powerful Nvidia Blackwell architecture.

Khazna will integrate Nvidia-ready blueprints across its upcoming developments, ensuring seamless compatibility with cutting-edge GPU-accelerated workloads.

Khazna plans to develop AI data halls with capacities of up to 50MW, scaling individual AI clusters to as much as 250MW.

A significant portion of these facilities will be based in the forthcoming UAE-US AI campus, positioning the UAE as one of the world’s leading AI infrastructure hubs.

Beyond the UAE, Khazna is rapidly expanding across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, with plans to scale up to 1GW of capacity in strategic markets including France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Türkiye, and Kenya.

“The world is entering a new era of AI-driven innovation, and the UAE is uniquely positioned to lead. Our work with Nvidia represents a bold step forward in delivering high-performance, future-ready infrastructure at unprecedented scale. It reinforces our support for the UAE’s ambitions to become a global AI leader,” said Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers.

