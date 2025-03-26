Kao Data secures new customer contract from UK cloud provider, 20i

20i, founded in 2016, has established itself as a key player in managed hosting services. Its auto-scaling platform ensures optimal website performance for customers, adapting seamlessly to fluctuations in user demand.

This innovative approach has allowed agencies, freelancers, businesses, and resellers to offer fast, reliable, and scalable hosting solutions.

By choosing Kao Data’s Harlow campus as its new data centre supplier, 20i enhances its service offerings, particularly its 20i Managed Cloud Services.

Kao Data provides a colocation environment with top-tier security, reliability, and diverse connectivity options, including on-ramps to all major hyperscale cloud platforms.

Kao Data’s Harlow facility is known for its cutting-edge infrastructure, specifically designed for AI and high-performance computing workloads.

With a track record of 100% uptime and industry-leading security credentials, the partnership ensures 20i customers benefit from faster load times, enhanced reliability, and greater overall security.

"At 20i, we’re dedicated to continuously improving our services, and we’re glad to partner with Kao Data, whose data centres will allow us to meet and exceed demands for security, performance and sustainability," said Lloyd Cobb, director at 20i.

"By collocating at Kao Data, we’re not only providing our customers with an enhanced digital platform that meets strict performance and data sovereignty requirements, but one that offers greater resiliency and, importantly, reinforces our companies’ environmental commitments."

Sustainability remains a core focus for 20i, which already operates on 100% renewable energy. Partnering with Kao Data further strengthens its green hosting credentials.

Kao Data’s Harlow campus is BREEAM-certified and powered entirely by 100% certified renewable energy, with backup generators using hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) instead of diesel.

The data centre maintains an industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of under 1.2, even at partial loads, supporting 20i’s commitment to environmentally responsible hosting.

Spencer Lamb, chief commercial officer at Kao Data said: "We’re delighted to welcome 20i to our Harlow campus. Their decision to join Kao Data is a clear example of our capabilities as one of the UK’s leading providers of high-performance colocation services for AI, cloud, and enterprise.

“Our partnership also highlights the growing trend of compute workloads migrating from the West of London to the North and East, and we are proud to power its cloud hosting platform sustainably from the heart of the UK Innovation Corridor."

This new partnership follows Kao Data’s recent announcement of KLON-03, its 17.6MW high-performance data centre, engineered to support hybrid-cooling technology.

KLON-03 enables AI and cloud customers to deploy multi-megawatts of liquid-cooled infrastructure alongside traditional air-cooled servers, reinforcing the continued demand for high-density colocation at Kao Data’s Harlow campus.

