JLL facilitates major land deal for DAMAC Digital’s AI data centre in Indonesia
Saf Malik
July 21, 2025 09:56 AM
JLL Faraziah Basarah.png

JLL Indonesia has successfully facilitated a landmark land acquisition for DAMAC Digital, securing a 50,000-square-metre site in Cikarang, Bekasi, West Java.

The deal marks a major step in establishing one of Indonesia’s largest AI-focused data centres, with a projected capacity exceeding 144MW and a total investment of US$2.3 billion.

The site will support DAMAC Digital’s expansion across Southeast Asia and serve as a key node in Indonesia’s digital infrastructure push. The first phase of development is expected to complete by Q3 2026.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

"This transaction highlights Indonesia's growing importance in the digital infrastructure landscape," said Farazia Basarah, country head and head of industrial and logistics at JLL Indonesia.

"As AI computing demands continue to accelerate across Southeast Asia, Jakarta is positioning itself as a strategic hub for next-generation data centres."

JLL played a pivotal role in identifying a location that aligned with DAMAC Digital’s technical and strategic needs. The transaction reinforces JLL’s role as a leader in Indonesia’s evolving data centre sector.

DAMAC Digital’s expansion in the region also includes developments in Thailand and Malaysia, with plans to surpass 300MW of operational capacity by 2026.

ITW Asia 2025_600x74.jpg

NewsAsia PacificData CentresJones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
Deputy Editor Capacity Media
Contact
