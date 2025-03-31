Japan plans offshore floating green data centre to meet AI boom

Led by NYK Line, NTT Facilities, Eurus Energy Holdings, MUFG Bank, and the City of Yokohama, the project aims to tackle the growing demand for data processing while overcoming land and energy constraints.

With AI and cloud computing driving an unprecedented rise in data consumption, the need for scalable and sustainable data centre solutions has never been greater.

However, urban land availability and power grid limitations pose significant challenges. The consortium’s response? Moving data centres offshore.

The project will begin with a demonstration experiment in autumn 2025 at Yokohama Port’s Osanbashi Pier.

A 25-metre by 80-metre floating platform will house a container-based data centre, solar power generation systems, and battery storage.

The test will assess the energy efficiency, resilience, and environmental performance of this offshore model, with a particular focus on salt damage resistance and operational stability.

Unlike traditional land-based facilities, the floating data centre will operate independently of Japan’s congested power grids. Instead, it will be powered entirely by renewable energy, maximising efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

If successful, the project could pave the way for a network of offshore data centres, strategically positioned near offshore wind farms. This would enable direct access to clean energy sources, bypassing the need for onshore power infrastructure.

“Innovative solutions like this are key to sustaining the digital economy while meeting ambitious carbon reduction goals,” the consortium stated.

“By developing offshore floating data centres, we can expand capacity without placing further strain on land and energy resources.”

Japan’s floating data centre initiative aligns with the country’s broader GX2040 Vision, which seeks to decarbonise and modernise energy-intensive industries.

