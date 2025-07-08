Is your 5G a lie? New report exposes UK’s ‘fake’ 5G experience

Released today, the European Crowdsourcing Report reveals major gaps between the UK’s 5G coverage claims and the actual experience of users on the ground.

Using data collected from over 50 million smartphone users across more than 100 countries, the report highlights that while 5G may technically be available, the quality and reliability of that service tells a different story.

The findings confirm earlier MedUX rankings which placed London last among major European cities for 5G Quality of Experience (QoE).

Despite the UK Government’s ambition for near-ubiquitous Gigabit coverage by 2030, the report shows that UK users are connected to 5G just 34% of the time, well below the European average of 48%.

When it comes to advanced 5G infrastructure like the crucial Upper Mid-Band spectrum and Stand-Alone deployments, the figures fall further to just 23% and 0.7% respectively.

Only a few countries, such as the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Denmark, are emerging as true 5G leaders. In the Netherlands, for example, over 73% of users access 5G as their primary connection, driven by better infrastructure and faster adoption.

The UK’s performance is especially poor in key areas such as download and upload speeds, latency, and packet loss.

British users also face one of the worst gaming experiences in Europe, with an average jitter of 33.48ms – the highest on the continent. In streaming, UK viewers encounter a stalling ratio of 0.45, second only to Romania.

While social media performance is slightly better, the UK still ranks in the bottom 40%, trailing far behind top performers like Norway, Sweden and Luxembourg.

“Our report reveals not just performance disparities but also provides the tools to understand why, and how to improve the customer experience,” said Rafael González, SVP EMEA at MedUX.

Luis Molina, CEO of MedUX, added: “We are committed to helping countries like the UK enhance their 5G experience for consumers by providing crucial insights to transform basic connectivity into an impactful tool for long-term societal development.”

