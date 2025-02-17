Is the Middle East AI-ready?
The telecommunications sector is on the brink of a significant transformation driven by artificial intelligence (AI). With projected investments exceeding $5 billion by 2026, AI is poised to become the foremost driver of innovation and efficiency.
This panel discussion, chaired by Sam Evans, Senior Managing Director at FTI Delta, brought together leading experts to examine the role of AI in telecommunications, particularly in the Middle East.
Register and read the full report here: Insider Access: Panel Reports | Capacity Media
Subscribe today for free
RELATED STORIES
The move to open fibre networks
Building disaster-resilient networks in the Asia-Pacific