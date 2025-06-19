Iran tightens internet controls, fuelling uncertainty in telecom sector

Independent monitoring groups report connectivity has plummeted by up to 97%, with both mobile and wired networks severely throttled or shut down entirely.

The restrictions, enforced by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, aim to pre-empt alleged Israeli cyber-attacks targeting critical infrastructure.

Domestic carriers have largely disabled international internet access and blocked VPNs, WhatsApp, Telegram and other messaging platforms, forcing users onto the National Information Network (NIN).

Telecom firms are caught in a difficult position, balancing government-mandated network lockdowns with the need to maintain service continuity. The restrictions have disrupted voice, SMS and data, hindering communications across emergency, banking and enterprise systems.

Moreover, credible reports suggest Iran is encouraging citizens to delete WhatsApp, alleging without evidence that the service was leaking data to Israel.

In response, WhatsApp reaffirmed it does not track precise location or message contents and warned the claims could be used as a pretext to further restrict access.

Capacity reported yesterday that Iran’s Cybersecurity Command has instructed high-ranking officials and their security teams to cease using any devices that connect to public communication or telecoms networks.

The Iranian telecom landscape was already under strain: 4G speeds have dropped to average download rates of around 35 Mbps, with fixed broadband ranked among the slowest globally according to Speedest data for April.

Meanwhile, authorities actively pursue DNS-level censorship and state-sanctioned alternatives, compelling providers to implement deep packet inspection and content filtering via the NIN.

The latest restrictions only exacerbate long-standing challenges: sanction‑driven equipment shortages, network bottlenecks and rising consumer tariffs.

With Iran’s 5G rollout, targeting 20 million premises by 2025, already hampered by limited spectrum and investment, the briefings raise serious doubts about future deployment timelines.

Experts warn the telecoms sector may experience prolonged degradation in quality, erosion of trust, and growing calls for resilient alternatives.

Interest in satellite options like Starlink has surged, with over 100,000 terminals reportedly in use, though government's crackdown on unauthorised gear continues.

