Iran bans Starlink amid fears over foreign influence and unauthorised internet access

The announcement was made via a statement from Iran’s Ministry of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), declaring that the operation, sale, or possession of Starlink equipment is now illegal within Iranian territory.

The move follows months of escalating concern among Iranian officials over the proliferation of Starlink terminals smuggled into the country to circumvent government-imposed internet restrictions.

“The use of unlicensed satellite internet systems represents a breach of our national sovereignty and poses a direct threat to the country’s digital security,” said ICT Minister Eisa Zarepour.

“Iran will not permit foreign entities to bypass lawful regulatory frameworks under the pretext of internet access.”

Starlink, which provides high-speed broadband via a global constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites (LEO), has gained popularity in countries facing censorship or network shutdowns.

The system enables users to access the internet independently of terrestrial infrastructure — a feature that has made it especially attractive to activists, journalists, and citizens in repressive environments.

Iranian authorities argue that the technology undermines their ability to regulate information flow and could be exploited by hostile actors. In recent months, officials have also expressed concern over what they call the “militarisation” of satellite communications, hinting at wider geopolitical implications.

In response, SpaceX has not issued a formal statement, though Elon Musk has previously hinted at Starlink’s use in Iran through social media posts. Last year, he confirmed that the service had been “activated” for the country amid widespread protests and internet shutdowns.

The ban raises significant questions for digital rights advocates and international observers, who warn that the move could deepen Iran’s digital isolation and further restrict freedom of information.

“This decision by Iran is part of a pattern of increasing digital authoritarianism,” said a spokesperson for the NGO Access Now.

“While concerns around regulation and sovereignty are valid, cutting off citizens from secure and uncensored access to the internet only serves to entrench repression.”

Enforcement measures remain unclear, but the ICT Ministry has warned of “legal consequences” for anyone found to possess or operate Starlink equipment. Reports have already emerged of increased inspections at border crossings and raids on suspected distribution networks.

The development comes amid ongoing tensions between Iran and Western governments, many of whom have criticised Iran’s approach to digital censorship and its treatment of civil liberties.

RELATED STORIES

Iran tightens internet controls, fuelling uncertainty in telecom sector

Iran bans officials from using connected devices amid cybersecurity fears