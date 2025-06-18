Iran bans officials from using connected devices amid cybersecurity fears

The directive, reported by the IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency, forbids the use of smartphones, laptops, smartwatches and other connected tools. It warned that even powering down such devices may not prevent geolocation tracking, urging instead the adoption of secure, anti-tracking technologies.

Iranian MP Hamid Rasaei echoed the urgency on social media platform X, urging all officials and aides to surrender their phones to reduce security risks.

The announcement follows a significant cyber-attack on Sepah Bank, a state-run institution linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which led to widespread ATM outages. The incident is suspected to have been carried out by Israeli operatives, intensifying fears of digital vulnerability within Iranian state infrastructure.

This move underscores the broader technology‑driven confrontation between Iran and Israel. Last year, Israel reportedly used explosive pagers to assassinate Hezbollah figures, a tactic that has left Tehran particularly wary.

Adding to the tension, Iranian state television on Tuesday afternoon advised the public to delete WhatsApp from their devices, claiming, though without offering evidence, that the app was collecting user data for Israeli intelligence.

In response, WhatsApp issued a statement rejecting the allegations, saying: “We do not track your precise location, we don’t keep logs of who everyone is messaging and we do not track the personal messages people are sending one another.”

The platform, which uses end-to-end encryption, said it feared the claims may be used to justify blocking the service.

Authorities have not specified how long the device restrictions will remain in place or whether broader public restrictions are being considered.

