IQM to install Poland’s first superconducting quantum computer at Wrocław University

The system, named IQM Spark, is being delivered by IQM Quantum Computers, a global leader in superconducting quantum technologies, and marks a major step in advancing quantum research in Central and Eastern Europe.

The 5-qubit full-stack quantum computer will support the university’s research initiatives in computer science and provide hands-on learning opportunities for doctoral candidates and students. Members of the university’s qubit quantum computing club are among the first expected users.

“This is the first quantum computer in our country and Eastern Europe using low-temperature superconducting qubit technology,” said Professor Wojciech Bożejko of the faculty of ICT at WUST.

“The system will offer students in Poland direct access to the actual quantum computer for practical programming in quantum computing. Our goal is to conduct research and educate IT specialists.”

IQM’s expansion into Poland, including the opening of its Warsaw office last year, underscores the company’s commitment to fostering a quantum ecosystem across the region.

Its initiatives span partnerships with key local stakeholders and investment in developing local talent.

“We are proud to deliver the nation's first quantum computer to strengthen its position as a leading hub in quantum development in Central and Eastern Europe, elevate research and have the potential to transform modern science and industry,” said Mikko Välimäki, co-CEO of IQM.

Sylwia Barthel de Weydenthal, IQM’s chief commercial officer and country director for Central and Eastern Europe added: “With Poland’s deep-rooted strengths in physics, mathematics, engineering, and computer science, Poland has the ideal foundation for nurturing local talent and fostering a new generation of scientists and engineers.”

The IQM Spark system will be inaugurated at the Wrocław Centre for Networking and Supercomputing as part of the Centre’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

