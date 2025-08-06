IQM and TOYO team to boost quantum computing adoption in Japan

The agreement enables TOYO, a leading Japanese firm in measurement technology and innovation, to distribute the IQM Spark 5-qubit system and the IQM Radiance series, which offers systems ranging from 20 to 150 qubits.

The partnership marks a key step in IQM’s expansion across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market and builds on its existing collaboration with Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST).

“Japan has become one of the major countries in quantum computing and our partnership with TOYO, a company with a proven track record of serving the Japanese industries with technological solutions, signals our strong commitment to providing our market-leading full stack quantum computers and advance the practical application of quantum computing across various industries,” said Mikko Välimäki, co-CEO of IQM Quantum Computers.

Beyond hardware deployment, the agreement will support the cultivation of local quantum talent, aligned with Japan’s national goal to reach 10 million domestic quantum users by 2030. TOYO plans to launch a dedicated quantum unit by the end of 2025.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone, highlighting the strong commitment from both companies and the close alignment between IQM's technological focus areas and TOYO’s business domains,” said Toshiya Kohno, President and CEO of TOYO Corporation.

IQM, which has delivered more on-premises quantum systems than any other provider over the past year, aims to drive further research, innovation, and industrial use cases in Japan’s rapidly developing quantum ecosystem.Top of Form

