IQGeo acquires Deepomatic to bring AI-powered field verification to telecoms and utilities

Cambridge-based IQGeo, a specialist in geospatial software for telecoms and utilities, says the deal will immediately enhance its ability to support field automation and continuous digital twin updates across customer networks.

Deepomatic’s software is already used by major operators such as Virgin Media O2, and its integration will allow operators to validate field tasks through real-time imagery, dramatically reducing manual checks and accelerating service activation.

“This acquisition is about more than optimising tasks in the field, though that’s already a huge win for network operators,” said Richard Petti, CEO of IQGeo.

“It sets the stage for what comes next. Real-time data and imagery from the field becomes the fuel for tomorrow’s intelligent network models. It will drive how the industry plans, builds and runs networks, right up to the point where they start running themselves.”

The newly acquired technology is expected to underpin a shift toward what Petti calls the "agentification" of networks, where software systems take on greater operational control, moving beyond workflow automation to proactive decision-making. Operators will benefit from predictive maintenance, faster network build closeouts, and improved data accuracy across asset portfolios.

Virgin Media O2, a long-time IQGeo customer, is among the first to deploy the integrated solution.

“IQGeo and Deepomatic are supporting us to enhance field collaboration, accelerate service delivery and strengthen the quality of the data that underpins our decision-making,” said Kerry Casey-Foulkes, director of transformation enablement at VMO2.

Deepomatic currently serves 20 telecom operators globally. IQGeo said this footprint brings “proven deployment experience” to help accelerate AI rollout across its expanding customer base in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The announcement comes as Virgin Media O2 also formally launched O2 Daisy, a new B2B telecoms entity created through the merger of VMO2 Business and Daisy Group.

With around £1.4 billion in annual revenues and hundreds of thousands of SME and public sector customers, O2 Daisy has emerged as the UK’s second-largest business connectivity provider.

The new company is offering a combined product portfolio from day one, including 5G private networks, managed cloud services, cybersecurity, and digital workplace tools.

Speaking at the launch, Jo Bertram, CEO of O2 Daisy, said: “Today we start on our mission to shake up the market and provide the technology needed to make every business better.”

