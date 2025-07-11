IQ Fiber launches high-speed internet service in Savannah with $50m investment
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

IQ Fiber launches high-speed internet service in Savannah with $50m investment

Saf Malik
July 11, 2025 09:39 AM
AI-generated abstract image of a dynamic stream of illuminated fiber optics cables in bright orange and blue, symbolizing high-speed data transmission and connectivity.

IQ Fiber, a Jacksonville-based internet service provider, has officially launched its 10-gigabit fibre-optic network in Savannah, Georgia, bringing high-speed internet access to both residential and small business customers.

The $50 million investment marks the company’s first major expansion into Georgia.

Service is now available across select addresses in Savannah, with further rollouts planned in the coming months as network deployment continues.

“We are thrilled to bring a modern, reliable and customer-focused internet choice to the Savannah community,” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

“At IQ Fiber, the customer is at the centre of everything we do. Our personal, customer-first approach and simple, transparent pricing – free from fees, taxes, or surprise price increases – sets us apart, and we look forward to delivering internet service that Savannah will brag about.”

The launch was welcomed by local officials, with Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, II praising the company’s economic contribution.

“IQ Fiber made a substantial economic investment in our city. They are creating jobs and building an accessible, reliable fibre-optic internet network.”

To celebrate, IQ Fiber hosted a community launch event at Service Brewing Co. The company opened its Savannah Sales, Engineering, and Technical Operations Centre in April and is building a local team of over 25 employees.

The Savannah network includes a redundant fibre-optic core with high-speed, multi-city internet links.

RELATED STORIES

IQ Fiber acquires ThinkBig Networks

IQ Fiber expands into Florida

EXCLUSIVE: IQ Fiber targets Charleston in Southeast US fibre network growth

Topics

NewsFibre
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Deputy Editor Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe