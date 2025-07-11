IQ Fiber launches high-speed internet service in Savannah with $50m investment

The $50 million investment marks the company’s first major expansion into Georgia.

Service is now available across select addresses in Savannah, with further rollouts planned in the coming months as network deployment continues.

“We are thrilled to bring a modern, reliable and customer-focused internet choice to the Savannah community,” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber.

“At IQ Fiber, the customer is at the centre of everything we do. Our personal, customer-first approach and simple, transparent pricing – free from fees, taxes, or surprise price increases – sets us apart, and we look forward to delivering internet service that Savannah will brag about.”

The launch was welcomed by local officials, with Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, II praising the company’s economic contribution.

“IQ Fiber made a substantial economic investment in our city. They are creating jobs and building an accessible, reliable fibre-optic internet network.”

To celebrate, IQ Fiber hosted a community launch event at Service Brewing Co. The company opened its Savannah Sales, Engineering, and Technical Operations Centre in April and is building a local team of over 25 employees.

The Savannah network includes a redundant fibre-optic core with high-speed, multi-city internet links.

