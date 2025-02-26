International expansion: Connecting beyond the Middle East
The Middle East has long served as a crucial hub for global internet traffic, particularly through the route south of the Arabian Peninsula and via the Suez Canal. However, recent disruptions, such as the Red Sea cable cuts, have exposed vulnerabilities in the existing infrastructure.
This has prompted the industry to explore new route requirements and enhance network resiliency. The panel discussion, chaired by Carl Roberts, Partner at Hadaara Consulting, delved into the current state of route diversity, the viability of alternative routes, the impact of geopolitical factors, pricing competitiveness, and the potential improvements in cross-border connectivity.
Register and read the full report here: Insider Access: Panel Reports | Capacity Media
Subscribe today for free
RELATED STORIES
The move to open fibre networks
Building disaster-resilient networks in the Asia-Pacific
Red Sea cable cuts: A look back and review of how the industry recovered