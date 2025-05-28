Intelsat boosts global satellite services from the Solomon Islands to India
Saf Malik
May 28, 2025 10:48 AM
Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks, is strengthening its position in global connectivity with two major developments in the Asia-Pacific region: the expansion of mobile services in the Solomon Islands and a landmark regulatory approval to deliver broadcast services across India.

In partnership with Solomon Telekom Company Limited (STCL), Intelsat is extending mobile connectivity to more than 50 remote communities across the Solomon Islands using the high-throughput Horizons 3e (H-3e) satellite.

The managed-services agreement includes full network oversight, with Intelsat providing 24/7 remote support and proactive monitoring.

“Intelsat is the perfect managed services partner for us. We are launching 4G mobile services to communities in the outer islands, bringing essential transformations from accessing mobile broadband, e-financial services to many other enterprise-grade applications,” said Christina Lasaqa, CEO of Solomon Telekom.

“This is aligned with our objective to ensure all Solomon Islanders have access to fast internet service, even in remote locations.”

Intelsat’s solutions are designed for digital transformation in underserved regions. “In many cases, mobile phones prove to be the most effective means of delivering broadband services to these areas,” said Nigel Stitt, senior sales director, APAC at Intelsat.

“Our tailored approach, rapid deployment capabilities, and commitment to long-term support highlight both our operational efficiency and our dedication to empowering STCL and the broader Pacific Islands region.”

Meanwhile, Intelsat has become one of the first foreign satellite operators to receive approval from the Indian government to provide direct broadcast services across the country.

The landmark authorisation from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) permits the use of four geostationary satellites—IS-17, IS-20, IS-36, and IS-39—to support India’s broadcast media industry.

“This approval represents a significant step forward in Intelsat’s contribution to India’s space commerce sector, a source of great national pride,” said Gaurav Kharod, regional VP for Asia Pacific at Intelsat.

“Our extensive satellite network... will provide Indian broadcasters with reliable, high-quality connectivity solutions that meet their evolving needs.”

Following the regulatory green light, Intelsat has secured new business from three of India’s largest media companies, supporting enhanced content delivery both within India and beyond.

Topics

NewsSatelliteAsia Pacific
