Intelsat and Forest Whitaker’s WPDI join forces to transform education access in East Africa

Through this three-year collaboration, Intelsat will provide satellite-powered connectivity to 10 of WPDI’s Community Learning Centres, seven in South Sudan and three in Uganda, where traditional internet infrastructure is virtually non-existent.

The company will deliver equipment, managed services, installation and technical support to enable modern online education in these remote and underserved areas.

“Education is the foundation for peace,” said Forest Whitaker. “At WPDI, we use technology as a conduit to opportunity, bringing knowledge to young people whose lives have been upended by violence and political unrest. With the right tools, youths can reclaim their futures to become powerful agents of peace in their communities.”

The partnership comes at a critical moment, as digital inequality continues to impact millions across the globe.

According to the International Telecommunication Union, just 19% of people in the world’s least developed countries use the internet. In regions experiencing conflict, such as parts of South Sudan and Uganda, access is even more limited, severely hampering efforts to provide education and vocational training.

By improving connectivity, the initiative aims to unlock access to digital resources, online courses, and virtual exchange programmes for thousands of young people.

WPDI’s holistic education model combines conflict resolution, entrepreneurship, and community development, giving students the tools they need to shape peaceful futures.

“At Intelsat, we are great believers in the power of connectivity to promote education and sustainable development around the world,” said Dave Wajsgras, CEO of Intelsat.

“Forest Whitaker and WPDI’s efforts represent exactly the kind of transformative work that satellite communications can enable. We’re proud to support WPDI’s efforts to bring young people together, close the digital divide, and create pathways to prosperity in communities that need it most.”

