Intelsat and 4iG Group boost DTH services in Hungary

The renewed partnership supports One Telecommunication—also a 4iG Group company—in maintaining its satellite television services for Hungarian viewers.

The deal ensures continued access to Intelsat’s 1W orbital slot, a key satellite position that reaches millions of households across Central and Eastern Europe.

“This renewal highlights the enduring strength of the DTH market in Hungary and our commitment to providing reliable satellite services to meet the evolving needs of our customers, and, ultimately, their viewers,” said Rhys Morgan, RVP of the EMEA region for Intelsat.

“We remain committed to supporting 4iG Group’s long-term growth strategy and evolving satellite capacity needs.”

The 1W satellite constellation provides a robust hybrid distribution platform for broadcasters, offering extensive regional reach and reliability—qualities essential in maintaining service to a wide subscriber base.

“With this long-term agreement with Intelsat, the 4iG Group has secured the infrastructure required to serve Hungarian satellite television subscribers. The Intelsat’s satellite continuously provides DTH transmission for Hungaro DigiTel and One Hungary.

This agreement reinforces 4iG’s leading position in Hungary’s satellite TV market,” said Sándor Molnár, CEO of Hungaro DigiTel.

Beyond continuity, the renewed agreement is designed to accommodate future developments in the Hungarian DTH market.

These include upgrades to set-top boxes and the integration of new value-added services, all supported in close collaboration with Intelsat’s technical team.

