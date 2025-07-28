Intel to spin off network and edge hardware group in strategic reshuffle
Saf Malik
July 28, 2025 12:20 PM
Intel has revealed plans to spin off its Network and Edge Group (NEX) into a standalone business, marking a significant shift in the company’s strategic focus under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

The move is part of Intel’s broader efforts to streamline operations and concentrate on its core areas of PC and data centre chip production.

The NEX unit, which generated $5.8 billion in revenue in 2024, will be restructured as an independent entity, with Intel retaining an anchor investor role.

This separation aligns with Tan’s strategy to divest non-core assets and reduce costs following a challenging financial period. In the second quarter of 2025, Intel reported a loss of $2.9 billion and announced plans to cut 15% of its global workforce.

Intel’s Network and Edge Group has been responsible for developing silicon solutions aimed at critical communications, enterprise networking, and Ethernet connectivity infrastructure.

By spinning off the division, Intel aims to enable the new business to operate with greater agility and focus, while Intel redirects its resources towards strengthening its leadership in PC and data centre markets.

Tan’s leadership marks a clear pivot back to Intel’s traditional strengths after a period of diversification and expansion into broader semiconductor areas.

Earlier this year, Intel sold a majority stake in its Altera programmable chip business to private equity firm Silver Lake for $8.75 billion, reflecting a continued drive to shed less central operations.

The spin-off is also seen as a way for Intel to reduce direct competition with major players like Nvidia in the communications chip sector. Rather than replicating hyperscaler strategies, Intel is prioritising markets where it can leverage its expertise more effectively.

Intel is actively seeking strategic investors to support the NEX spin-off and is in the process of identifying potential partners. The company’s goal is to position the new entity as a leader in delivering networking and edge silicon solutions globally.

Industry analysts view this restructuring as a significant step for Intel to refocus amid a fast-evolving semiconductor landscape.

By concentrating on core competencies and forming strategic partnerships, Intel aims to drive growth and innovation while managing costs effectively.

