Intel reshuffles top leadership amid turnaround efforts

Holthaus, who will leave after more than three decades with Intel, had held numerous senior leadership roles, including interim co-chief executive officer following the ouster of former CEO Pat Gelsinger last year. She will remain a strategic adviser over the coming months.

Workforce reduction and operational streamlining

As part of a broader restructuring, Intel plans to cut approximately 25,000 jobs, representing around 15% of its core workforce. The reductions form part of CEO Tan’s efforts to streamline operations and boost efficiency, while scaling back major international factory investments. The company is also enforcing a return-to-office mandate as it seeks a more disciplined operational model.

Intel is reshaping its leadership team to align with its strategic objectives. Kevork Kechichian, formerly of Arm, NXP and Qualcomm, has joined as EVP and GM of the Data Center Group.

Meanwhile, a new central engineering group led by Srinivasan Iyengar will focus on Intel’s custom silicon business, underscoring the company’s push into high-value chip markets.

Tan’s turnaround strategy emphasises disciplined investment and customer-driven innovation. Intel is considering a shift in its chip-making technology, moving from the 18A process node to the next-generation 14A node. The move is intended to enhance the competitiveness of Intel’s foundry business and attract major external clients such as Apple and Nvidia.

Financial performance and market reaction

In Q2 2025, Intel reported revenue of $12.9 billion, slightly above analyst expectations, but posted a net loss of $2.9 billion, largely due to restructuring costs and strategic realignment. Despite the financial hit, Intel’s stock rose more than 3% in early trading following reports of the leadership changes and strategic initiatives.

Intel’s leadership reshuffle and ongoing restructuring reflect the company’s efforts to adapt to the rapidly evolving semiconductor market.

By focusing on AI, foundry services, and operational efficiency, Intel aims to regain its position as a global technology leader and drive long-term growth in an increasingly competitive sector.

