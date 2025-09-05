Inside Nokia’s Oulu campus: The home of radio powering the AI supercycle

Capacity visited the campus as it opened its doors to industry partners, government officials and the Finnish President, Alexander Stubb, who joined Nokia’s new President and CEO, Justin Hotard, for a panel discussion on the future of Europe’s digital infrastructure. What struck immediately is the scale and ambition of the site: at 55,000 square metres, it integrates manufacturing, R&D, testing and office space under one roof.

The home of radio

The campus is home to around 3,000 employees representing more than 40 nationalities. Nokia’s work spans the entire product lifecycle, from system-on-chip (SoC) design and radio software development, to base station hardware, patenting, and global standardisation. It is here that flagship products such as Nokia’s Osprey and Habrok Massive MIMO radios were developed, alongside the next generation of baseband systems.

Oulu’s status as the Home of Radio isn’t just a branding exercise. Having R&D, supply chain and manufacturing so closely integrated allows Nokia to accelerate new product introductions while maintaining quality and resilience. The Oulu factory, embedded within the new campus, will focus on ramping up next-generation radio and baseband products for global markets.

A global testbed

Beyond the labs, Nokia’s Oulu operations extend into the surrounding landscape. The OuluZone field verification area, 40km east of the city, spans 350km² of rural terrain. With its low radio interference and restricted access, it provides an unparalleled environment to test and validate advanced radio systems for both civilian and defence applications. Nokia uses the site in collaboration with the University of Oulu, the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, start-ups and NATO’s DIANA 6G test centre.

Over-the-air validation is also carried out at the campus’ Otava chambers, while co-innovation with universities and partners ensures research translates into resilient, secure and high-performance networks. In practice, this means the ability to simulate and trial complex real-world scenarios, from dense urban coverage to Arctic defence communications.

Sustainability at scale

Equally impressive is the facility’s sustainability profile. The Oulu campus is powered entirely by renewable electricity and heating, with one of the world’s largest CO₂-based district heating and cooling plants located on-site. Any surplus energy is fed back into the local grid, heating around 20,000 homes in Oulu.

The campus also boasts a 100% waste utilisation rate and has achieved a 99% reduction in CO₂ emissions compared to legacy operations. Employees were consulted during the design process, resulting in a smart, green campus environment delivered by Finnish construction group YIT and architects Arkkitehtitoimisto ALA, best known for Helsinki’s Oodi library.

Strategic importance for Europe

For Nokia, Oulu’s role is clear: to keep the design, testing and manufacturing of secure 5G and 6G radio networks in Europe. “Oulu embodies our culture of innovation,” said Justin Hotard. “The new campus is essential to advancing connectivity necessary to power the AI supercycle.”

President Stubb echoed this message, highlighting how digital infrastructure underpins Europe’s competitiveness and security. The campus is positioned as a strategic asset not only for commercial 5G and future 6G deployments, but also for defence and critical infrastructure resilience.

Oulu’s ecosystem advantage

The choice of Oulu is no coincidence. With a population of 214,000 and around 270,000 in the wider region, the city has long been recognised as a hub of technology and research. The University of Oulu attracts around 25,000 students, fuelling a pipeline of engineering and scientific talent. Oulu has been designated European Capital of Culture for 2026, underscoring its role as a vibrant innovation city.

Nokia’s deep roots in Oulu date back decades, and today the ecosystem extends well beyond the company itself to a thriving cluster of start-ups and research institutions. By anchoring a world-leading R&D and manufacturing facility here, Nokia is reinforcing the city’s role as a global node in mobile technology development.

The road ahead

Inside the new campus, the immediate focus is on enhancing Nokia’s 5G portfolio: standardisation work within 3GPP, SoC design, radio hardware and software, and patents. But the longer-term ambition is clear: to lay the foundation for 6G networks that will underpin AI-driven industries and defence-grade secure communications.

For now, the Oulu campus symbolises a fusion of technology, sustainability and strategic foresight. It is a reminder that Europe’s digital future will be shaped not only in global capitals but in innovation hubs like Oulu, where the next generation of networks is already taking shape.

RELATED STORIES

Beyond speed: Why Wifi 8 will redefine connectivity for AR, AI and robotics

Exa taps Nokia to supercharge global network with 1.2Tbps optical upgrade

Nokia supports data centre scaling in Malaysia with EBB and Open DC