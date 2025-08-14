InfraRed Capital Partners to acquire Rogers Communications’ Canadian data centres

The portfolio comprises nine Tier 2 and Tier 3 facilities located across major Canadian cities, offering a combined capacity of up to 49MW.

The business delivers secure colocation, cloud and managed services, supported by Canadian data sovereignty and in-country cloud infrastructure. It serves a long-standing, diverse client base across multiple sectors and is backed by an experienced operational team.

InfraRed says the acquisition aligns closely with its value-add approach, targeting companies with strong growth potential, robust fundamentals, and proven management. The firm plans to leverage its market knowledge and global track record in digital infrastructure to accelerate growth and enhance operational capabilities.

“This investment represents an exciting opportunity for us to drive value in an established business, capitalising on the rising demand for secure and reliable data centre services, within one of the most attractive segments of the Canadian digital infrastructure market,” said Pilar Banegas, partner at InfraRed.

“We will leverage our knowledge of the market and our deep data centre experience, built from investments such as Nexspace, our European data centre platform, to help realise its potential. Furthermore, we can also draw on our owner Sun Life’s significant presence in Canada to inform our approach.”

The Canadian data centre market has seen sustained growth, driven by rising cloud adoption, increased data localisation requirements, and demand from AI and high-performance computing workloads. InfraRed’s acquisition gives it a significant foothold in the sector at a time when capacity expansion and operational resilience are critical to customers.

The transaction is expected to close by year-end, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

