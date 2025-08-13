India supercharges semiconductor ambitions with $19bn in new projects

The fresh approvals amount to approximately US$524 million and complement previously approved investments, taking total semiconductor commitments under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) to around $19 billion, a clear signal of New Delhi’s industrial intent.

Key among the projects are two initiatives in Odisha’s Info Valley. SiCSem Pvt. Ltd, in collaboration with UK-based Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd, will establish India’s first compound semiconductor (SiC) fabrication facility, capable of producing 60,000 wafers and 96 million packaged units annually.

Its neighbour, 3D Glass Solutions Inc., will introduce advanced packaging using glass interposers and 3D heterogeneous integration (3DHI). Both projects are expected to create thousands of skilled jobs and catalyse local electronics manufacturing.

Elsewhere, Punjab will host a new facility by Continental Device India Pvt. Ltd (CDIL), expanding production of high-power discrete semiconductors, including MOSFETs and IGBTs. In Andhra Pradesh, ASIP Technologies, in partnership with South Korea’s APACT Co. Ltd, will set up a packaging and testing unit capable of handling 96 million units annually, catering to a broad array of electronics sectors.

Adding strategic depth, one of the new units involves global heavyweights Intel and Lockheed Martin, underscoring national security and technological resilience elements in India’s semiconductor agenda.

Separately, the semiconductor landscape is being shaped by other high-profile developments. Micron Technology’s ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, remains on track: Phase 1 is entering clean-room validation and is expected to be operational by the second half of 2025, following a total investment of around $825 million.

Meanwhile, Tata Electronics is building a landmark $3.6 billion facility in Jagiroad, Assam. Known as Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test (TSAT), this will be India’s first indigenous OSAT plant, capable of producing an estimated 48 million chips per day and generating over 25,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Industry analysts say India’s semiconductor ambitions are rapidly becoming reality. With support from ISM, state-level incentives, and collaboration with multinational heavyweights, 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year in building homegrown chip-making capacity.

The approvals come as global supply chains remain under pressure from geopolitical tensions and surging demand from AI, automotive and consumer electronics sectors. For India, the investments are both an industrial play and a strategic safeguard, aiming to position the country as a trusted node in global semiconductor supply networks.

While the country’s domestic chip design talent pool is strong, large-scale manufacturing has lagged behind regional peers such as Taiwan and South Korea. These latest projects, spanning fabs, advanced packaging and testing, mark a significant step in bridging that gap.

RELATED STORIES

Inside Jericho: Broadcom’s new chip built for AI data centres

AI now lies, denies, and plots: OpenAI’s o1 model caught attempting self-replication

Airtel launches sovereign cloud platform via Xtelify to cut enterprise costs