IBM and AMD to combine quantum, AI and HPC for future supercomputers

The collaboration will focus on scalable, open-source platforms that leverage IBM’s expertise in quantum systems and software alongside AMD’s leadership in HPC and AI accelerators.

The companies said the initiative could unlock breakthroughs in areas such as drug and materials discovery, optimisation and logistics.

“Quantum computing will simulate the natural world and represent information in an entirely new way,” said Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of IBM.

“By exploring how quantum computers from IBM and the advanced high-performance compute technologies of AMD can work together, we will build a powerful hybrid model that pushes past the limits of traditional computing.”

AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su added: “High-performance computing is the foundation for solving the world’s most important challenges. As we partner with IBM to explore the convergence of high-performance computing and quantum technologies, we see tremendous opportunities to accelerate discovery and innovation.”

In a quantum-centric model, quantum computers work alongside HPC and AI infrastructure, with different components of a problem allocated to the paradigm best suited to solve them. For example, quantum machines could simulate atomic behaviour, while AI-driven supercomputers perform large-scale data analysis.

The two companies are exploring how to integrate AMD CPUs, GPUs and FPGAs with IBM’s quantum systems to accelerate algorithms that are currently beyond the reach of either technology alone. AMD’s hardware could also provide real-time error correction—an essential step towards fault-tolerant quantum computing.

An initial demonstration of hybrid quantum-classical workflows is expected later this year. The partners also plan to tap into open-source ecosystems such as Qiskit to encourage adoption of quantum-centric approaches.

Both IBM and AMD bring established HPC credentials. IBM has linked its modular quantum computer with Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer, while AMD CPUs and GPUs power Frontier and El Capitan, the two fastest supercomputers in the world, as well as numerous generative AI platforms.

