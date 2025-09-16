iBASIS, XLSMART ink service agreement to secure mobile authentication traffic

Formerly known as PT XL Axiata Tbk and PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk, XLSMART has positioned the agreement as part of its long-term strategy to expand enterprise services and digital solutions.

Under the deal, iBASIS will act as the sole international and domestic authorised gateway for Mobile Authentication traffic into XL network prefixes.

The primary benefit of the agreement is enhanced protection for XLSMART’s customers, ensuring that authentication requests are carried exclusively via the authorised iBASIS channel.

The scope of work includes optimising transport, operations and authentication integrity, alongside business intelligence services tailored to a fast-evolving Mobile Authentication ecosystem.

“Partnering with iBASIS allows us to optimize the aggregation and secure transport of Mobile Authentication traffic across the market,” said Feby Sallyanto, chief enterprise business solution officer at XLSMART.

“Their global network, combined with deep expertise in the voice product market, operations, and business development ensures seamless delivery to our network.”

iBASIS will provide XLSMART with a managed services framework that delivers end-to-end control and visibility of Mobile Authentication flows. Features include real-time traffic monitoring, traffic management, and strategic recommendations based on global trends, giving XLSMART a more proactive approach to securing its authentication portfolio.

“We’re honored to be selected by XLSMART as their partner for Mobile Authentication and are fully committed to delivering comprehensive managed services that help strengthen XLSMART’s market leadership,“ said Patrick George, CEO at iBASIS.

“With our advanced infrastructure, unparalleled volume of customer relationships, and strategic global market intelligence, we will support XLSMART in providing legitimate and transparent authentication for consumers worldwide, leveraging new opportunities, and driving continued innovation in the field.”

The collaboration underscores growing demand for secure, transparent authentication processes as mobile services expand across consumer and enterprise markets. By routing all Mobile Authentication requests through a single managed gateway, XLSMART aims to reduce fraud exposure and improve customer confidence in digital transactions.

For iBASIS, the deal extends its position as a global specialist in Mobile Authentication, voice and messaging solutions.

The company currently supports over 1,000 customers in 28 locations worldwide, with reach to more than 800 LTE destinations via its Tier One IPX platform.

