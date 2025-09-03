iBASIS acquires Telstra International wholesale assets in major APAC expansion

The deal, announced on September 3, will extend iBASIS’ commercial scale, geographic reach and customer portfolio across Asia-Pacific. It strengthens the company’s presence in Hong Kong and Singapore, while establishing new footholds in Australia and New Zealand.

As part of the agreement, iBASIS will also secure exclusive rights for international wholesale voice services for Digicel Pacific, covering Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu and Nauru.

The transaction, which remains subject to regulatory approvals, builds on iBASIS’ strategy to position itself as the partner of choice for Tier One domestic carriers. The company said the move further validates its role as a specialist player in global wholesale communications.

“This long-term partnership with iBASIS offers a strategic opportunity to strengthen our ability to compete globally, while ensuring continuity and quality for our international voice customers,” said Roary Stasko, CEO of Telstra International.

“We have full confidence in iBASIS to deliver seamless continuity for our wholesale and retail customers, backed by their proven track record in service delivery and global expertise.”

Patrick George, CEO of iBASIS added: “We are extremely proud to partner with Telstra. This marks a significant milestone in iBASIS’ ongoing consolidation strategy. This transaction accelerates our growth trajectory and strengthens our unique leadership position as a global wholesale player.

“It validates the relevance of our model as an independent specialist in global wholesale communications, built on high-performing voice and mobile platforms, and expands our reach and presence in the APAC region.”

The acquisition also involves the transfer of high-value customer contracts and an international team of experienced professionals. iBASIS confirmed it is committed to ensuring uninterrupted service quality throughout the integration process.

RELATED STORIES

Telstra International’s Sarah Mills: AI networks, operational resilience & APAC’s digital boom

Telstra International to build AI-powered autonomous network by 2030