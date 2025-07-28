Huawei unveils CloudMatrix 384 to challenge Nvidia’s AI dominance

Unveiled at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, the CloudMatrix 384 is a rack-scale AI “supernode” powered by 384 of Huawei’s own Ascend 910C NPUs.

The system is connected via a full optical mesh using 6,912 x 800Gbps transceivers, a configuration designed to maximise internal bandwidth and minimise latency across the cluster.

Positioned as a direct alternative to Nvidia’s GB200 NVL72 platform, Huawei claims CloudMatrix delivers over 300 petaFLOPS of dense compute performance using BF16 precision, nearly double the throughput of Nvidia’s comparable system. It also offers more than three times the memory capacity and double the bandwidth, according to the vendor.

The cluster spans 16 racks, 12 compute, four networking and consumes 559kW of power, raising questions about its energy profile.

On a per-FLOP basis, it is significantly less efficient than Nvidia’s platform, but Huawei appears to be betting that domestic electricity prices and energy security will offset those concerns for Chinese hyperscalers.

With a unit cost of up to $8.2 million, CloudMatrix is not a budget alternative. However, Huawei has already delivered over 10 systems to domestic clients, including deployments within its own Wuhu data centre facilities and to partners in the public and financial sectors.

The deployment model, reliant on high-bandwidth optical networking and dense silicon interconnects, mirrors trends seen in Western markets as operators race to meet surging demand for training and inference workloads.

Huawei’s strategy, however, is notably inward-facing. The system is tightly integrated with Huawei’s proprietary software stack, including MindSpore and CloudMatrix-Infer, and lacks compatibility with the CUDA ecosystem dominant outside China. As such, international uptake is expected to be limited.

Nonetheless, the move represents a clear signal: AI infrastructure is now central to digital sovereignty, and Huawei is determined to build its own path even at the cost of power efficiency or global interoperability.

RELATED STORIES

Huawei's 5G-A tech powers China’s autonomous coal mining truck revolution

Nvidia’s China re-entry triggers market surge as AI chip sales resume with US backing

Tesla taps Samsung for $16.5bn AI chip megadeal as Texas fab ramps up