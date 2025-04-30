Huawei unveils AI Data Lake Solution to boost industry adoption

The announcement was made during a keynote speech by Peter Zhou, vice president of Huawei and President of Huawei’s data storage product line.

Zhou underlined the role of data in digital transformation: “To be AI-ready, get data-ready. The continuous deepening of industry digitalisation is a process of transforming data into information and knowledge.”

The AI Data Lake Solution integrates data storage, management, resource pooling, and AI tools to enhance AI model training and inference. “Data Awakening, Accelerating Intelligence with AI-Ready Data Infrastructure,” was the theme of Zhou’s address.

Huawei’s solution features several key components. Among them is the OceanStor A series, a high-performance AI storage system which, according to Zhou, enabled companies like iFLYTEK to significantly improve cluster training efficiency.

The system’s inference acceleration technology is also designed to reduce latency and support real-time application demands.

For managing vast AI data sets, the OceanStor Pacific All-Flash Scale-Out Storage offers an impressive 4 PB/2U capacity and ultra-low energy consumption of 0.25 W/TB, making it suitable for sectors including education, scientific research, and media.

Huawei’s OceanProtect Backup Storage offers tenfold performance improvements over mainstream alternatives and boasts a 99.99% ransomware detection rate. This feature is particularly beneficial for industries dealing with sensitive AI training data, such as oil and gas.

Huawei also introduced the DME platform for integrated data management across multiple regions. It can retrieve information from over 100 billion files in seconds, helping organisations dismantle data silos.

On the resource management front, Huawei’s DCS platform supports efficient scheduling of diverse computing units, while the AI-powered DataMaster in DME introduces AI Copilot tools for intelligent operations and maintenance.

