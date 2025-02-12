Huawei backs Kenya’s push for women in STEM

Speaking at an event in Nairobi to mark the International Day for Women and Girls in Science, Huawei Kenya executives stressed that gender parity in STEM is essential for driving innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive growth in East Africa’s largest economy.

Gao Junhui, CFO of Huawei Kenya, highlighted the need to eliminate cultural and institutional barriers hindering women and girls from pursuing careers in science-related fields.

"The journey toward full inclusivity in STEM is not an easy one but necessary. Together, we must break barriers, challenge biases, and create pathways for women and girls to thrive in STEM," Gao said.

He added that closing the gender gap in STEM would unlock untapped talent, foster innovation, and promote economic and social transformation.

The International Day for Women and Girls in Science observed annually on February 11, aims to bridge the gender gap in STEM while promoting sustainability, peace, and shared prosperity.

The 2025 edition, marking the 10th anniversary of the event’s founding by the United Nations, will be held under the theme "Unpacking STEM Careers: Her Voice in Science."

Maureen Mwaniki, director of public affairs and chairlady at Women in Tech at Huawei Kenya, emphasised the importance of investments in training, mentorship, and apprenticeship to increase the number of girls excelling in technology-related careers.

She noted Kenya’s progress in narrowing the gender gap in STEM through affirmative action, progressive policies, and community awareness initiatives.

Michael Kamau, manager of the Huawei ICT Academy, said the company prioritises digital inclusion by encouraging more women and girls to enrol in specialised courses such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

Kamau added that young women's participation in Huawei-sponsored digital skills competitions at national, regional, and global levels has been instrumental in advancing Kenya’s transition to an inclusive, knowledge-based economy.

