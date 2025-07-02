How the UK anchors global connectivity: Insights from Virgin Media O2’s John Chester

John Chester, revenue and GTM director, fixed Wholesale at Virgin Media O2, highlights the dynamic forces reshaping the subsea cable network and explains why the UK remains a critical hub in this expanding ecosystem.

Chester points out that until the dot.com boom of the late 1990s, subsea cables followed just a small number of established routes beneath the ocean.

“But over the last 15 years, we’ve seen an explosion in both the number and geographic spread of these garden-hose-sized fibre optic cables,” he says.

This growth is driven by technological change, economic power shifts, sustainability considerations, and geopolitical factors.

“New technologies like cloud software and AI have massively increased demand for high bandwidth,” Chester explains.

“At the same time, low-latency applications: gaming and video conferencing, for example, have pushed the need for faster, more reliable connections.”

On the economic front, hyperscalers have gained significant financial power and now build their own global networks rather than relying solely on existing subsea routes.

Over the past decade, these tech giants have commissioned numerous new cable systems, linking data centres in locations such as Virginia, Ireland and Scandinavia, thereby boosting bandwidth capacity substantially.

Sustainability also plays a crucial role in new subsea cable routes. Green energy companies have driven the development of cables connecting offshore wind farms and hydropower stations.

Meanwhile, hyperscalers have sought out renewable energy sources and favourable climates to locate new data centres worldwide, creating fresh demand for subsea infrastructure.

Geopolitical dynamics further influence subsea cable construction. “Regional instability, terrorism or espionage can reroute cable projects, while rapid digital growth in emerging regions attracts new investment,” Chester notes.

The attack by Houthi rebels on cables in the Black Sea sparked new interest in alternative routes through Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Similarly, the 2Africa cable, commissioned last year, was a direct response to Africa’s accelerating digital economy.

The UK, Chester emphasises, has a historic and strategic role in this evolving landscape. “Since the Brett brothers laid the world’s first communication cables across the English Channel in 1850, the UK has served as a vital hub linking Atlantic, North Sea and Channel routes.”

Today, the UK hosts 400 data centres, the second largest concentration in Europe and the third largest globally, positioning the country to process and distribute vast volumes of subsea data.

Geopolitically well-placed, the UK is integral to expanding subsea connections, especially with Scandinavia. Between 2019 and 2024, 17 new subsea routes landed in the UK, reflecting this strategic importance.

Forecasts predict that the worldwide subsea cable market will swell to $32.86 billion by 2032, driven by continued demand despite advances in cable technology that boost bandwidth.

Looking at Virgin Media Business Wholesale’s role in this ecosystem, Chester highlights its extensive network.

“Virgin Media operates the second largest network in the UK and is connected to or within a short distance of around half of the UK’s subsea landing stations.”

The company invests over £2 billion annually to transform its high-bandwidth portfolio through pre-built, scalable, and automated network architecture, increasing reach and cutting delivery times.

“Our national coverage means we can rapidly link existing or new subsea cables to inland locations such as data centres or cross-country to other subsea routes on the opposite coast,” Chester says. “Thanks to our network density, we often provide the most direct routes across the UK, creating a latency advantage for highly time-sensitive applications.”

As global data flows continue to expand, Chester concludes, Virgin Media Business Wholesale is eager to collaborate with carriers seeking innovative network solutions within the UK.

“Our infrastructure and expertise position us as a key enabler in this rapidly evolving subsea ecosystem.”

