How are data centres changing connectivity in the Middle East?
The Middle East's data centre market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with projections indicating that it will double by 2030. This surge is driven by increasing multi-tenant data centre requirements, government digital transformation initiatives, cloud adoption, and hyperscaler investments.
Despite this rapid expansion, the industry faces significant challenges, including data centre design, scalability, and a shortage of skilled professionals.
